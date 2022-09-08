Queen Elizabeth getting ‘care around the clock’ after ‘noticeably concerning signs’

“Concerning signs” about Queen Elizabeth have reportedly led to her being put under “around the clock care.”

This insight has been issued by royal expert Michael Begasse, in his interview with RTL Today.

He started off by addressing the Queen’s purple fingers and was quoted saying, “Since the reception of the new British Prime Minister on Tuesday, I too have been worrying a lot about the current state of health of the Queen.”



“Especially the blue backs of her hands and the snow-white fingertips were very noticeable.”

“They are watching the Queen around the clock. These are precautionary measures published by the palace because the Queen is, after all, the country's head of state.”

Before concluding he also added, “Only the royal doctors currently know whether new physical complaints have arisen that go beyond the mobility problems so often cited in recent months.”