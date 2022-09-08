Kajol to make her OTT debut with upcoming series 'The Good Wife'

Kajol to come as a Lawyer in her next project 'The Good Wife'

Kajol will be making her OTT debut with an upcoming legal drama The Good Wife, which is an adaptation to an American TV series.

The actress shared a thirty-seconds snippet on her Instagram handle which read: 'Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka- a fight of #TheGoodWife#HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon only on @DisneyPlusHS'.

American show The Good Wife focuses on the life of a woman named Alicia Florrick whose politician husband has been caught up in a sex scandal. The show also had other cases which were solved on an episodic basis.



Kajol seems excited to work for an OTT project. Prior to this, the Dilwale actress made a statement saying: "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing. And. after following cool shows like Rudra and Arya, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

Meanwhile, Kajol also has Salaam Venky opposite Ahana Kumar and Vishal Jethwa in the pipeline.