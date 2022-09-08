What happens when Britain’s Queen Elizabeth dies? Funeral plan leaked

file footage





Queen Elizabeth is currently under ‘medical supervision’, with Buckingham Palace announcing on Thursday that the 96-year-old monarch’s doctors are concerned for her health.

As the UK braces for the worst, a leak into the plans for the Queen’s funeral has once again resurfaced after first going viral in June earlier this year.

As per reports, the leak happened after the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was presented with an updated briefing for when the 96-year-old monarch dies.

The briefing, obtained by The Australian, reportedly mentioned that Australia will mark the Queen’s death with a public holiday, with the Australian PM being informed of the monarch’s demise an hour before a public statement is released by Buckingham Palace.

The announcement will be followed by ten days of mourning in Commonwealth nations with all flags flying at half-mast.

The Queen’s funeral will reportedly take place 10 days after her death; her coffin will first be taken from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace, where it will remain for four days, after which it will be taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state for another four days.

The details come as Britons remain concerned about the Queen’s declining health and increasing mobility issues; she has missed several high-profile engagements in recent months, including the State Opening of the Parliament.