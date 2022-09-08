Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham ‘didn’t click’ when they first saw each other

File Footage

Nicola Peltz revealed she and hubby Brooklyn Beckham "didn't click" when they first met each other years ago at the Coachella music festival.

In a recent interview with Wonderland Magazine, the billionaire heiress recalled her first meet up with her now-husband.

The Transformers star said she and the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham barely interacted with each other as they came to the festival with their respective dates.

“I actually met Brooklyn like six years ago at Coachella, through one of my brothers; his name is Diesel,” she told the outlet.

“We really didn't get along. He had a girlfriend and I had a boyfriend, and we just didn't click at all,” the newlywed said.

Peltz continued: “Diesel was like, ‘Oh my friend Brooklyn wants to crash at our house’, because all my brothers rented a house for Coachella.”

“We barely interacted. We look back at pictures, like group pictures, and I'm with my boyfriend and Brooklyn's in the corner.”

Peltz and Beckham started dating in 2019 and got engaged a year later in July 2020.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Nelson Peltz's estate in Palm Beach, Florida in April 2022.