Prince Harry ‘never informed’ Prince William about UK trip

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly never informed his older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton that he would be visiting the UK with wife Meghan Markle this month, it has emerged as per The Telegraph.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex landed in UK on Saturday, September 3, and have reportedly been staying at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, close to where the Cambridge’s have also moved a while back.

However, Omid Scobie, a close source from the Sussex camp and their unofficial ‘mouthpiece’, confirmed that Prince Harry had not actually been in contact with his older brother, hinting that William found out about the visit from news outlets.

Denying rumours that Harry and Meghan had been ‘shunned’ by the royal family, Scobie shared: “The true story is they never reached out to the Cambridges.”

“People are desperate for steps to be made but behind the scenes, there hasn’t been movement,” Scobie quoted a family friend as saying as well.