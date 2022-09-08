Siddhant Chaturvedi never ‘intended’ to hurt Ananya Panday over nepotism comment

Bollywood heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi has recently opened up about his snide nepotism comment at Ananya Panda in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan (KWK) Season 7



According to Pinkvilla, the Brahmastra’s maker asked, “Your comment came from a really strong place in your heart and it was much appreciated the way you put it. But she got and you do know that. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that.”

To which the Gully Boy star revealed he never wanted to hurt anyone with his viewpoint as he was only stating the fact about his journey as an outsider.



“I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because it’s been a bit difficult,” said the 29-year-old.

The Gehraiyaan actor also explained, “It’s always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle.”

Reflecting on star kids’ effort, Siddhant acknowledged that their “struggle” is of “acceptance” which can take “a while”.



However, he added that the discussion about nepotism would never end and hence, they cannot “keep complaining about it”.