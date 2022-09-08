Alia Bhatt’s cheeky response to ‘negative environment’ for Brahmastra release

Alia Bhatt has recently been busy promoting her upcoming movie Brahmastra in full swing along with her co-star and hubby Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji.



According to India Today, the mommy-to-be attended the press conference in Delhi on Wednesday where she was asked to share her thoughts about her movie’s release in this ongoing boycott Bollywood situation.

“It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now, we need to be healthy, safe, and secure,” said the 29-year-old during her media interaction.

The Darlings actress also expressed her elation over returning back to their “acting” work following the pandemic and lockdown phase.



“We should all feel grateful for life in general,” remarked the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, adding that there is no “negative environment, everything is positive at the moment”.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles.

Meanwhile, the movie is slated to release in 3D cinemas on this Friday (September 9) in five languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

