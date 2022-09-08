Kim Kardashian says she does not have 'talent', she has 'magic'

Kim Kardashian is calling out critics who have branded her talentless.

Speaking to Interview Magazine in for their September issues, the 41-year-old said she cannot prove her worth to people who do not want to see her for her skills.

"Yeah, people used to say that and I’m like, 'Do I need to be a f**king circus animal?'" Kim told Interview magazine.

She continued: "Just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, “Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?” And I’m like, “Didn’t know I needed one.”

"I mean, I can give you a million f**king talents," she continued. "I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest f**king s**t on the planet."

The diva, however, added that she aptly knows "business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time".

Kim continued: "I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.

"Hopefully one day it can say lawyer and mother," she continued. "I think those are my most important roles, but I don’t really look at my Wikipedia page, so I don’t really care."