Pete Davidson ran away from Kim Kardashian over 'childish' Kanye West

Pete Davidson was forced to leave Kim Kardashian over tense situation with Kanye West, says friend.

Davidson's pal Johnny Potenza believes it was the comedian who parted ways with the mother-of-four because he understood 'it would not last.'

Speaking to The Sun, he said: "She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them.

“Kanye was picking fights and calling him names. For a man his age it was childish – a pathetic love drama. Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last."

He added: "Everyone was shocked he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete always lived like a regular guy his age."

Kim and Pete began dating in October 2021. After a whirlwind romance, the couple called it quits in August this year.