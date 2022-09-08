 
Wednesday September 07, 2022
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Katie Price in latest photoshoot

By Web Desk
September 08, 2022
American TV personality Kim Kardashian left her fans baffled  with her new blonde avatar  during a latest styling session, apparently channeling her inner Katie Price. 

The reality star, 41,  went all out to show off her hidden beauty for her new photoshoot.

Kanye West's ex shocked everyone with her new blonde avatar, looking unrecognisable. She also put her body on display in new photos.

Kim, who recently broke up  with Pete Davidson, put her  lower curves on display in a denim jacket at the top.  

In one of the photos, she  showcased her  toned body  to take everyone's breath away.   However, the mother-of-four's  some fans  were not impressed of her stunt   and  expressed their anger.