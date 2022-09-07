Kevin Hart gets back to work filming scenes for Roku Channel series ‘Die Hart’

American actor and comedian Kevin Hart is getting back to work on his TV series Die Hart.

The Jumanji star after launching his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Hart House in Los Angeles, was recently spotted filming scenes for his new Roku Channel series in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The actor was seen checking his phone between takes on the set, though he wasn't seen with any co-stars quite yet.

Hart was spotted wearing a black shirt under a light tan jacket as he walked through the set on Tuesday.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The Roku Channel announced in early June 2021 that they were renewing Die Hart for Season 2, with the second season dubbed Die Harter.

The first season's debut on The Roku Channel was watched by, 'a record number of households,' leading to the quick renewal.

While Hart is certainly returning, no other cast has been confirmed, with Hart also returning to executive produce.

Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley, and Thai Randolph will also serve as executive producers.

Eric Appel, who directed all 10 episodes of the first season, will return to direct the second season.



