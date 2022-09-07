BTS Jin in the top list of most athletic celebrities: Report

Jin had taken part in many sports activities and even got a black belt in taekwondo.

Jin also shared in an interview that he is skilled in water sports, tennis, basketball, football, golf, taekwondo, wrestling and numerous other sports, in the past.

Vogue Korea wrote an article about the top five athletic celebrities and Jin's name made it on the list.

According to a report by allkpop, the article names Jin as a pro at tennis and hails him for practising the sport every week.

The magazine made the following comment about Jin in the article and claimed, "BTS Jin's favourite sport is tennis. He is continuously taking lessons from the coach Kim Sang-gyun, who he met through Run BTS. A healthy body is the basis and beginning of beauty."

"Jin recently shared a photo of him wearing a Louis Vuitton oversized T-shirt and sporty pants. He drew lots of attention with the post."

In the year 2021, Jin had three solo songs, one of them was an OST for the drama Jirisan, called Yours which has been nominated in 'The Individual FANNSTAR CHOICE Award' category of 'The Fact Music Awards 2022.'



