Jennifer Garner looks cool & calm with son amid ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez

Hollywood's gorgeous actress Jennifer Garner showed no signs of depression in her recent outing with her son Samuel amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with his new wife Lopez.
The 50-year-old looked charming as ever as she was spotted holding hands with her 10-year-old son Samuel as they took a walk in Santa Monica, California.
The mother and son were all smiles, sharing a laugh as they headed to the actress' vehicle.
For her day out, the Yes Day star stepped out with a comfy dark blue jumpsuit while wearing aviator-style sunglasses.
The actress held her phone while completing her chic look with grey buckle sandals and a brown purse slung from her shoulder for her school pick-up outing.
Her only son Samuel — the youngest of her three children with Ben Affleck behind Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16 — wore a forest green polo shirt.
Garner recently starred in a pair of back-to-back Netflix projects, Yes Day with Edgar Ramirez and The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.
Her sighting comes after she was spotted watching Natalie Portman's soccer club Angel City on Monday and looked playful and fun-loving as she got her groove on while watching the match.
