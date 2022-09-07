Salman Khan shoves glass into his pockets in viral video: Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan confused his fans by tucking a glass cup in his pants before arriving at a party.
The Dabangg actor recently attended film producer Murad Khetani’s birthday party, and was seen in a casual blue tee and a pair of denims but what perplexed his fans was a video showing him trying to tuck a glass in his pockets.
In the video, Khan was seen getting out from the car, and instantly shoving a transparent glass filled with some liquid in his pocket of ripped jeans before readying to pose for the paparazzi.
The short clip soon did rounds on social media and netizens were left wondering what was in the glass.
A user wrote, "What is he hiding in the pocket," while another commented, "Pocket me party ka intezaam hai."
Queen Elizabeth says "I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time"
Meghan Markle ridiculed for her’ excruciating lack of self-awareness’
Meanwhile, his most recent ex Camila is moving on with her life
The Daisy Jones & the Six actress and model is busy with work and spending time with close friends
Brad Pitt has denied all of the allegations of physical fight with Angelina Jolie and children
George Clooney shares his thoughts on doing rom-coms in a new interview