Johnny Depp was barred from showing compromised Amber snaps in court: Report

Johnny Depp was tipped to showcase Amber Heard private photos during their defamation trial in Virginia.
Fans of the sensational trial paid $3000 to unseal court documents submitted in the case and found out that Depp had nude photos to Amber Heard to present to the judge.
Daily Beast reports how Johnny Depp was planning to discuss irrelevant personal matters and Amber Heeard's lovers in the proceedings.
In the filings, Heard's legal team urged the judge the defamation trial should not include testimony regarding a number of "irrelevant personal matters," alleging:
"Mr. Depp inappropriately seeks to introduce evidence of the following Irrelevant Personal Matters: (1) nude pictures of Amber Heard; (2) Amber Heard's sister Whitney's reality show video; (3) Whitney and Amber's past romantic relationships; (4) Amber's brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp and Mr. Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort," they maintained.
Heard eventually lost against Depp in the trial and is now liable to pay him $10,000 damages for defamation.
