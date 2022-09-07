Sean 'Diddy' Combs stands with Kanye West, boycotts Adidas products

File Footage

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs showered his support on Kanye West amid his battle with Adidas by announcing that he’s “done wearing” the brand’s products.



This comes after the sportswear giants, who have a deal with Ye for his Yeezy footwear and clothing since its initial launch in 2015, were slammed by the Praise God singer.

The rapper accused the company of not involving him while designing the products under his brand’s name and for taking the full creative control and stealing his designs.

Taking to Instagram, the Come to Me singer vowed to never use Adidas products while showing his support for West.

“Since the era of Run-DMC, @Adidas has always used Hip Hop to build its brand and make billions off of our culture,” Diddy captioned the post.

“BUT WE ARE MORE THAN JUST CONSUMERS NOW, WE’RE THE OWNERS. @KanyeWest and YEEZY are the reason Adidas is relevant to culture. WE KNOW OUR VALUE!” he added.

“I’m done wearing Adidas products until they make this right!! We have to support each other!! Everybody repost this please!!” Diddy announced.

He attached a screenshot of his chat with Ye in which Diddy said to the rapper, “Please send me something I could post in support of you."

"[I'll] never wear Adidas again for the rest of my life if they don't make you right!!!!” he wrote.



“This is the energy this the love,” West penned in response.