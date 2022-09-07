Meghan Markle back in the UK to ‘capitalize’ on royals

Meghan Markle is under fire for wanting to ‘capitalize’ on the Royal Family to ‘monetize’ her own brand.
“I do think that this trip is something that perhaps Meghan was excited about,” Ms Kinsey Schofield admitted in her interview with the Daily Star.
“I think this is one of those cases where really Meghan is excited about going to the UK because this is her time to shine,” she also clarified during the course of her chat.
“Let's not forget there are a lot of expectations from Spotify and Netflix, so they have got content that they have to create.”
“I do wonder if the motivation ultimately is to create content and to continue to elevate themselves.”
After all, they might be “visiting because they have to have that connection to the Royal Family to continue to monetize their brand.”
Jennette McCurdy opened up about her life with her abusive late mother in a new episode of 'Red Table Talk'
Kartik Aaryan’s leading lady is finalised or not? Makers issue statement to media portals
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split earlier last month
Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen are reportedly still feuding over his decision to ‘unretire’ from the NFL
Prince Harry lost mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 car accident
Johnny Depp had private photos of Amber Heard in his possession