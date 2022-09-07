Video shows Meghan and Harry got booed in Germany

Royal fans are claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got booed in Germany.

A video of the couple has also been circulated which shows the couple being booed.

Authenticity of the video could not be independently confirmed.

The Sussexes arrived at the Düsseldorf Rathaus (town hall) in Germany for Invictus Games event.

Harry and Meghan were greeted by the town’s Mayor, Secretary of State Möller, Brigadier Marstaller and General Laubenthal.