Lily Anne Harrison gives birth, welcomes first baby with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli

Lily Anne Harrison’s little one! The Christmas Camp actress, 33, and her husband, Peter Facinelli have welcomed their first child together.
The couple announced it on social media with the proud papa sharing the news on social media writing, 'Happy "Labor" Day Sept 5th, 2022.'
The post was next to a precious black and white photo of the newborn grasping the 48-year-old Twilight actor's finger.
The new mom, 33, shared the same snap in her Instagram stories.
This is the first child for The Vanished star, 30, and the fourth for Peter.
The 13 Minutes actor shares three children; Luca, 25, Lola 19, and Fiona, 15 with former wife Jennie Garth, 50.
The congratulations began flowing in shortly after Peter shared the good news.
Lilly Anne's sister, model Kate Harrison exclaimed, 'Love you three !!' Australian actress Sarah Wynter wrote, ' Sending so much love to you both. You are going to give this baby such love.
"The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said of her Kentucky family members'...
Elon Musk, reacting to the news, joked that his Texas garage is a suitable place for his mom
Stray Kids announce their comeback with their upcoming album 'MAXIDENT' and fans are too excited.
Fans express gratitude towards Manager Sejin for protecting ENHYPEN’s Sunoo at the Gimpo Airport
The star welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in October 2019
Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend turned heads around with her stunning appearance during the launch of her new skincare