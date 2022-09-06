Kim Kardashian has THIS to say about her former flame Pete Davidson: Details inside

They called it quits after nine months together in early August.
Kim Kardashian heaped praise on her 'cutie' ex Pete Davidson despite her breakup after nine months together.
Speaking to Interview Magazine, the Skims founder said, 'He's a cutie. He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up,'
Kim and Pete publicly confirmed their relationship in November 2021 but called it quits after nine months of dating
A source close to the Saturday Night Live star, 28, explained to Us Weekly late last month that, 'Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy.'
The Rookie actor has been putting his spare time into focusing on his own work and projects.
'He's got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL,' the insider informed the entertainment publication.
