Prince Harry wants ‘one foot in’ with Royals to Meghan Markle’s disapproval

Prince Harry reportedly wants ‘one foot in’ with the Royals by keeping his royal residence at Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry reportedly wants ‘one foot in’ with the Royals by keeping his royal residence at Frogmore Cottage intact, but as per royal experts, Meghan Markle doesn’t want the same, reported The Daily Star.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK on Saturday, making their first public appearance on Monday, September 5, however there has been no confirmation on whether the couple will be staying at Frogmore Cottage during their time in the country.

Commenting on their short visit, royal expert Neil Sean took to his YouTube channel to say: “I do kind of believe that Prince Harry still wants one foot with his family over here in the United Kingdom.”

He added: “Seemingly though, and we have to say allegedly, not Mrs Markle. It appears that Frogmore is a bit of a fright for Meghan.”

The royal commentator further claimed: “According to a very good source, she’s not really filled with happy times… Who can blame her, let’s be honest, it’s not really been a great episode in her life.”

Sean then shared: “The battle rages on because Meghan apparently would like not to come back to Frogmore again. In fact, I was told by a very good source that she would be more than happy to stay inside a London hotel.”