Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked hard’ to forgive family over differing political views

Jennifer Lawrence finds it difficult to deal with the people who aren't political anymore.

The 32-year-old Oscar winner got candid to Vogue about tensions among her family that sparked during the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Lawrence explained she has worked to mend her relationship with her dad and other members of her family in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in the years since the controversial election.

"I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It's different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said.

"I've tried to get over it and I really can't. I can't. I'm sorry I'm just unleashing, but I can't f--- with people who aren't political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."

Back in October 2020, Lawrence said on Dear Media's Absolutely Not podcast that she "grew up Republican" but "changed everything" when "Donald Trump got elected."



