Harry Styles is slammed by movie critics for his acting in Don’t Worry Darling

Harry Styles has recently faced criticism by movie analysts for his acting in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Don’t Worry Darling, branded him as “robotic” and “wooden”.



According to Independent report, the movie shows Florence Pugh playing a 1950’s housewife living with her husband Jack (played by Styles) in a utopian experimental community”.

One critic said, “Styles lacks charisma.”

Speaking about his expressions, the critic noted, “Jack is a one-dimensional figure, and the One Direction star fails to give him any hidden depth.”

Another analyst who also reviewed the movie mentioned that the musician’s expressions appeared “robotic” in comparison with Pugh.

Moreover, other reviewer even dubbed the singer-songwriter “a huge problem for the movie” and seemed “wooden” opposite Pugh.

“Styles doesn’t quite feel up to the material here, with leaden line delivery and a lack of light and shade making his two-hander scenes opposite Pugh fall flat,” said movie commentator.