Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get ‘red carpet’ welcome as they arrive in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the red carpet rolled out for them as they touched down in Germany today, September 6, as part of their ongoing unofficial visit to the UK and Europe.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given a royal welcome in Dusseldorf where they appeared in front of waiting crowds in the Town Hall hand-in-hand; the couple are in the country to mark the one-year countdown to Harry’s Invictus Games.

As part of their visit, both Prince Harry and Meghan signed the ‘Golden’ guestbook in Dusseldorf’s Town Hall, almost five decades after the Queen also signed the same book during a visit to the city in the 1960s.

As per a police source quoted by The Mail Online, road blocks are set to go up in Dusseldorf to make sure that Prince Harry and Meghan and their security convoy have no issue during their commute.

The chief executive of the Invictus Games Dusseldorf, Brigadier General Alfred Marstaller also shared that the city was ‘honoured’ to welcome the royal couple.