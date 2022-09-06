Nicola Peltz slays in red crop top while out with Brooklyn Beckham in Beverly Hills

File Footage

Nicola Peltz turned heads with her gorgeous look as she was spotted with hubby Brooklyn Beckham while shopping in Beverly Hills on Monday.



The billionaire heiress and the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham walked hand-in-hand as they explored the shops as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The Transformers star flaunted her toned tummy in a short red crop top and black leather pants which were fitted on the thighs and loose from the bottom.

Nicola left her gorgeous brown hair open with her forehead covered with her bangs while her eyes were covered by dark sunglasses.

She accessorized her look with golden bangles and a locket as she flashed her beautiful smile towards the camera while carry a black purse.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the budding chef looked handsome in white t-shirt featuring a photo of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain paired with blue jeans.

Brooklyn donned dark shades and opted for white sneakers for his outing while carrying a black cap and a black shopping bag.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The outing comes amid reports that Nicola and Victoria are not on their best terms with each other since Brooklyn tied the knot with her in April this year.

As per previous reports, the hostility between the ladies began when Victoria received a gushing tribute from singer Marc Anthony during the wedding which made Nicola upset.

Later, Victoria allegedly requested a mother-son dance when Nicola and Brooklyn were supposed to come for their first dance after exchanging vows which made the bride left her reception in the middle.

"Nicola stormed off in the middle of her wedding reception with [her sister] Brittany and her mom, and was crying her eyes out,” an insider told the outlet.

However, another source claimed that the rumoured war started when Nicola asked Victoria to design her wedding dress despite having no intention of actually wearing it on her big day.