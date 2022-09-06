Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s US trial docuseries to be released on THIS date

File Footage

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's US trial documentary, giving a more clear look at the highly publicised defamation case, is slated to be released later this month.

The series titled Johnny vs Amber: The US trial will be available to watch on 19th September (Monday) as per report published by NME.

The two-part documentary will “give a forensic account of the key evidence and turning points of the case from both sides,” according to the press release from Discovery+.

The upcoming short series will also reveal “in graphic detail the struggles inside the dysfunctional and turbulent A-list marriage” of the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the Aquaman actor.

The highly anticipated documentary is a follow-up to Discovery+’s Johnny vs Amber, which offered an insight into Depp’s 2020 libel lawsuit against British newspaper The Sun for calling him a “wife beater”.

Viewers will be able to watch what exactly went down during the bombshell trial that lasted for six weeks in the documentary, which will include interviews with Depp’s lawyers, legal experts, and reporters.

It will also contain behind-the-scene footages of the trial that was televised around the globe and was the hot topic on social media during and after the verdict was announced.

The first episode will cover Depp’s story, including his “abusive childhood and drug dependencies”, to present an “alternative version of events that show Johnny to be a victim of domestic abuse himself.”

Heard’s side of the event will be featured in the next episode, including “her detailed description of alleged sexual assault told on camera for the first time” and how “advocates of Depp mercilessly attacked her via social media”.

Depp sued his ex-wife $50 million for defaming him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a victim of sexual abuse.

Heard went after Depp with a $100 million counter claim for allegedly organizing a “smear campaign” against her.

The jury mainly sided with Depp as they find that Heard did defame him and was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million for winning one of her counterclaims.



