Wedding bells: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul all set to tie the knot in December

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have finally decided to take a leap from being lovebirds to man and wife in coming days, as per media report.



The source close to Shetty family spilled to Pinkvilla about this sacred union which is believed to take place by the end of this year or in January next year.

The latest report suggested that the couple have discarded the idea of luxurious venues or hotels and prefer to have an intimate ceremony in the presence of their loved ones at Suniel Shetty’s abode – Jahaan – in Khandala.

The outlet reported that the Khandala house is “quite close to Suniel’s heart” and it was built 17 years ago.



Another source also mentioned that the renowned wedding organiser has visited the venue to have a look and make arrangements accordingly.

Reportedly, the families and friends of both sides have been asked to keep themselves available from the “end of December to the first week of January”.

Meanwhile, the wedding date will be finalised depending on the cricketer’s work schedule.



For the unversed, the Hero star and the cricketer have been dating for three years; however, the duo made their relationship public last year on social media.