Amber Heard engages in huge physical fight with girlfriend Eve Barlow?

Johnny Depp's former wife Amber Heard has reportedly engaged in a huge physical fight with her rumoured girlfriend Eve Barlow.
Nearly three months after the defamation trial, Amber Heard is being accused of domestic violence yet again.
According to International Business Times, Johnny Depp’s former wife left her girlfriend bruised following a physical fight in a hotel in Israel, where she is vacationing with daughter Oonagh Paige after defamation trial.
Oonagh was reportedly not with Amber Heard during her fight with Eve, it further reported.
The IBT quoted a Twitter user claiming, "I've heard from a friend that Amber and Eve had a fight in the hotel room in Israel. There were noise like a fight happening in the room where Amber and Eve were in."
The user further claims that the camera in the hallway captured them fighting and that Barlow "left the hotel with a black eye."
The Rum Diary actress was also accused of being the physical aggressor during her marriage with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.
