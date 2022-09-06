Foo Fighters: Oliver Shane Hawkins, 16, plays ‘My Hero’ on drums during tribute gig

Oliver Shane Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son, honoured his father with a brilliant performance to the classic hit My Hero.



Dave Grohl united numerous musicians for a six-hour fundraiser at London’s Wembley Stadium in honour of his former Foo Fighters bandmate, Taylor Hawkins.

In attendance were a slew of other celebrities including Dave Chappelle, Elton John, Jason Sudeikis, Liam Gallagher, Paul McCartney and more.

The long-time drummer for the megaplatinum band, Foo Fighters, passed away on March 25, 2022 at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, where the group was scheduled to perform.

Opening the star-studded tribute event on September 3rd, Grohl gave an emotional speech to pay his respects to the late band member and best friend.

“Tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing.”

“So tonight, we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f---ing night for a gigantic f---ing person,” added Grohl.

The highlight of the show was when the 16-year-old displayed his impressive skills on the drum kit performing Foofighters’ 1997 classic hit.

Amid uproarious cheers, Oliver was welcomed onto the stage by Foo Fighters frontman before he took his place and launching into the famous hit.

“We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person,” said Grohl introducing the talented teen.







