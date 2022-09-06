Paris Hilton flaunts sequined-outfit for Burning Man Festival

Paris Hilton brought a fashionable take to her Burning Man outfits. The festival ran this year from August 28 to September 5 in Nevada Rock Desert.

Under the theme of ‘Waking Dreams’, this year’s festival is explored the “transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrating the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways”.

The Stars Are Blind singer excitedly shared that she was packing for the festival dressed in a signature Barbie-pink cat suit. Now sharing a glimpse at her attire, the model shared her shimmery pastel bodycon jumpsuit.





The star could also be seen strutting down the desert in a dazzling sequined outfit.

Guided by the values expressed by the 10 Principles, Burning Man is a global ecosystem of artists, makers, and community organisers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives around the world. Most recognisably, tens of thousands of Burners gather annually to build Black Rock City, a participative temporary metropolis in the Nevada desert.



The non-profit Burning Man Project produces the annual Burning Man event in Black Rock City, and provides year-round support, connection, education, and grants to an ever-growing network of Regional Burning Man communities in more than 40 U.S. states and 35 countries.