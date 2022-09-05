 
Meghan Markle set to deliver her first speech on British soil since quitting royal Job

Harry and Meghan are making their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Web Desk
September 05, 2022
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is all set to deliver her first speech on British soil since she stepped down as working royal in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the One Young World summit - the event brings together young leaders from across the world - is being held at the Bridgewater Hall, Manchester. 

Security has been beefed up ahead of the Sussexes' visit. Police are seen patrolling in the area.

The  couple would make their first public appearance in the UK since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.  

Lilibet and Archie's parents arrived in the UK this weekend for a series of events in Europe. All eyes are on Prince Harry's wife Meghan as she is scheduled to  address the event. 

Meghan and Harry were seen being driven out of the grounds of Windsor Castle earlier today, where they are staying at Frogmore Cottage.