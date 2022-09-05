Prince Harry's big plan revealed amid feud with his brother William

Prince Harry would surely be missing his extremely close bond with elder bother Prince William as he 'wants mediator to mend relationship' with the Duke of Cambridge.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' sons' relations have reportedly broken down since Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle joined the royal family back in 2018. However, Harry is interested to get it back on track.

Katie Nicholl, royal expert, disclosed Prince Harry's plans, saying he was "ready to mend his relationship" with his brother, prior to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, however, he might "need a mediator".

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she claimed: "Harry, I'm told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress. It was something that he had suggested to his father. He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved."



"I'm hearing that he wants to be over here for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. I think, possibly, that suggestion of a mediator is probably less the relationship with his father, because his father is open to wanting to sort things out," she claimed.

"I would imagine that that idea of wanting a mediator is probably more to do with him and William. His relationship, really, is at a bit of a crossroads. We have been told for many months now that they're not close at the moment. It has been very, very difficult."

However, there has been no thawing of the ice between the two brothers, especially since the ongoing fallout from some of the claims Harry and Meghan made about the royal family during their infamous 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.