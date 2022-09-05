Armie Hammer’s accuser lashes out at House of Hammer makers

Armie Hammer’s accuser has recently spoken out against the makers of the new docuseries House of Hammer as per media reports.



According to PEOPLE, Effie, who filed rape allegations against the actor in March last year, slammed the movie-makers Elli Hakami and Julian Hobbs for their “sickening treatment” in her interview with Los Angeles Times.

“It is extremely inappropriate of you to exploit such a tragic, vulnerable time in many people's lives, with no regard whatsoever for our healing process and privacy,” she stated.

Effie noted that their disgusting behaviour reminded her of Armie.

“The way they've been exploiting my trauma is disgusting," Effie added. "When I keep screaming 'no' and they keep going, saying they don't need my permission, they remind me of Armie,” she remarked.

Hobbs also responded to Effie’s claims, adding that it was “"an editorial decision" to "not get involved” in a statement to LA Times.

“Effie's been vocal that she thinks that making any form of media out of these events is somewhat problematic,” he explained.

Hobbs continued, “As filmmakers, we don't take that view. We feel we actually have an obligation to tell the stories” the way it is.

In the end, he added, “I think what you have to be is ethically on the right side of how the affairs are conducted. You have to be open and transparent about what's going on with the film, and you have to be inclusive.”

Meanwhile, the docuseries is currently streaming on HBO Max and Discovery+.