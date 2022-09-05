Kylie Jenner sips martini as she launches new cosmetics line with mom Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner honors her mother Kris Jenner with a surprise announcement of launch of her new cosmetics collection.

The beauty mogul set the internet ablaze with her latest glam picture as she announced her latest venture over the weekend.

In the picture, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, was seen striking a glamorous 50s-style flashback pose, with a stunning display of her fuller lips.

Wearing a large black hat which covered her eyes, the model posed with a martini while also donning a black halter dress. Her glam look included diamond earrings and a perfect manicure.

In the caption, Kylie announced, "Kris Collection round 2 (martini icon) 9.14." The announcement was re-shared by momager Kris, 66, on her personal social media pages.

As per reports, the first part of the original collection set up to honor Kris including the Momager Lip Kollection, a Pressed Powder Face Palette, Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette or 12 neutral-to-cool-tones and the Give Me A Kiss Bullet Lipstick with a matching Lip Liner.