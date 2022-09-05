Royal family shares first social media post as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry visit UK

The British royal family has shared its first social media post to mark Air Ambulance Week 2022 amid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to UK.



The Twitter and Instagram accounts, handled by the Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen, and other senior family members, shared a post to mark the start of the week.

An Insta story by the Royal family reads, “Air Ambulance Week is a chance to recognize and raise awareness of the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities and role they play in their local communities."

Duke of Cambridge Prince William is London’s Air Ambulance Charity Patron.

It is the first social media post from the royal family since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in UK for charity work.