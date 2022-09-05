Meghan Markle set to deliver first speech in UK since Megxit

Meghan Markle is all set to make a return to public speaking in the UK today, September 5, when she gives the keynote speech at the One Young World event in Manchester, reported The Daily Mail.
The Duchess of Sussex landed in the UK along with her husband Prince Harry on Saturday, and is scheduled to address the British public in an event that is said to have special security measures in place.
According to the British publication, Meghan will deliver her keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the One Young World event, and will then meet summit delegates with Prince Harry.
However, it has been reported that the area around the event’s venue, Bridgewater Hall, has been cleared ahead of Meghan and Harry’s arrival after 6 pm.
This measure is said to especially have been put in place to avoid the couple hearing ‘boos’ from the British public.
Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all resulted in changes being made to her and Prince Harry’s trip to the UK
An ailing Queen Elizabeth is reportedly tired of being on tenterhooks due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Amber Heard using PR firm to ‘try discrediting Johnny Depp court verdict’, leaked source unveils
Meghan Markle is not interested in making a return to her acting career despite staging a big move to Hollywood
Amber Heard accused of ‘demanding’ Eve Barlow ‘cut her food’ to ‘appease inner monster’
Paul Schrader appeared at the Venice Film Festival with his latest movie "Master Gardener"