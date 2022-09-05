Arshdeep Singh falls prey to Sikh discrimination in India after dropping sitter against Pakistan

A cricket match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India has always been a hi-octane clash that has a special standing and fan following across the world.
The latest Pakistan versus India match in the Super 4s group of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 will be remembered as one of the most thrilling cricket encounters that resulted in the Babar Azam-led side's glorious victory.
There were moments during the nail-biting match when the enthusiasts felt that India are going to stranglehold Pakistan but one such event served as a great turning point when India's Arshdeep Singh dropped a relatively easy catch of Asif Ali.
This drew severe criticism against Arshdeep as Indian cricket fans not even trolled him but bombarded him with discriminatory and hateful comments and #khalistani started trending on Twitter.
Have a look at some reactions here:
India's Muhammad Shami, who is a Muslim has also faced similar discrimination for being a Muslim on his bad days on the field.
Indian all-rounder Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury
"I think hopefully us going out there and playing will be a positive for what's been a pretty harrowing time for the...
Pakistan won the match against Hong Kong by 155 runs
The knockout game has guaranteed Pakistan's entry in the tournament's Super 4s
The tournament will be hosted by Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan
Jos Butler to arrive in the latter stage of the T20I series; Moeen Ali to lead in his absence