Arshdeep Singh falls prey to Sikh discrimination in India after dropping sitter against Pakistan

Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh. — Twitter

A cricket match between arch-rivals Pakistan and India has always been a hi-octane clash that has a special standing and fan following across the world.



The latest Pakistan versus India match in the Super 4s group of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 will be remembered as one of the most thrilling cricket encounters that resulted in the Babar Azam-led side's glorious victory.

There were moments during the nail-biting match when the enthusiasts felt that India are going to stranglehold Pakistan but one such event served as a great turning point when India's Arshdeep Singh dropped a relatively easy catch of Asif Ali.

This drew severe criticism against Arshdeep as Indian cricket fans not even trolled him but bombarded him with discriminatory and hateful comments and #khalistani started trending on Twitter.

Have a look at some reactions here:

India's Muhammad Shami, who is a Muslim has also faced similar discrimination for being a Muslim on his bad days on the field.