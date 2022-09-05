DJ Khaled's latest album ‘God Did’ ranks No. 1 on Billboard 200

DJ Khaled has previously led the list with 'Khaled Khaled', 'Grateful' and 'Major Key'

DJ Khaled released his 13th studio album, God Did, on August 26, and the star-studded collection earned 107,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending September 1, according to Luminate.

Following up with his previous works, God Did is Khaled’s 10th top 10-charting album and fourth to hit No. 1. He previously led the list with Khaled Khaled (2021), Grateful (2017) and Major Key (2016).

The track list full of big Hip Hop and Rap names, such as Drake, JAY-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Future, Travis Scott, Kanye West, 21 Savage, and Kodak Blake. , SZA, Lil Baby, even the late Juice WRLD.

In an interview with Billboard’s deputy director of Hip Hop and R&B Carl Lamarre, he revealed that Jay-Z helped him pick out the album art and said that it was his best work.

“I am the biggest JAY-Z fan, and I actually let him pick my album cover. I always give him like two cover options and see which one he would pick, and I did it again on this album,” Khaled said.

“After I got done playing it, he pulled me aside and said, ‘Yo this is your best album.’ JAY-Z, I love you, and you know that.”