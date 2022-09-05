Katie Price and Carl Woods spotted together for first time since denying split rumours

Glamour model Katie Price and Carl Woods apperaed in high spirit as they were seen together for the first time since denying split rumours last month.



The couple looked relaxed and happy around each other. They kept their appearance low key as they attended an outdoor event in Berkshire, where Katie promoted her equestrian clothing brand.

Split rumours have dogged the two for the last few months – the most recent of which were fuelled when Katie appeared to tell a follower on TikTok that the pair were no longer together.

The 44-year-old later claimed her account was hacked, and she's still with the Love Island star.



Carl, 33, himself has also gone on the defensive, rubbishing the reports they had parted ways in a furious, expletive filled rant.



The couple shared a smile and seemed in good spirits on Sunday, appearing to link arms in one photo.



Katie was looking chic in black leggings and an oversized blue hoodie emblazoned with her brand's logo and her long blonde hair pulled away from her face, in a low ponytail.

The mum-of-five wore orthopaedic boots. She broke her feet last year in a horror fall while on holiday in Turkey and has received medical help for them since.

Meanwhile, Carl rocked grey jogging bottoms and a black T-shirt, which showed off his sleeve of tattoos, while holding his dog Sid on a leash.