Olivia Wilde looks stylish as she touches down in Venice for 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere

Harry Styles and his girlfriend Olivia Wilde touched down in Venice separately, showing off their stylish looks.

The stars landed on Sunday for the 79th Film Festival as the singer, 29, showcased his quirky sense of Style in a purple Gucci blazer and green cardigan, teamed with blue jeans and white trainers.



The star sported a pair of brown sunglasses and wore a black face mask to protect himself from Covid-19.

Photo credits:DailyMail

Meanwhile, the actress and director hid her eyes behind a pair of black shades and styled her caramel locks in loose curls.

The behind-the-scenes rumpus over Olivia's new film Don't Worry Darling rages on, entertainingly, in Venice.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The picture — which features Harry in his first starring role — will have its premiere at the Film Festival on Monday.

Harry and Olivia's photocall, press conference, and premiere appearances will be their first public outings as a couple (though they were initially seen together last year).



