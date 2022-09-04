Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline comes out in support of pop star's father

Britney Spears's ex-husband Kevin Federline came out in support of the pop star's father's decision in enacting the conservatorship.

K-Fed sat down with 60 Minutes Australia for a rare interview that aired on Sunday night.

Federline says that he believes that the move, which left Britney, 40, without control over her life, career, or finances, was necessary for the singer.

Asked if Britney's father, Jamie Spears, 70, made the right decision in enacting the conservatorship, Federline said that at the time, he did.

'One hundred percent I feel like he saved her back then,' Federline told the program during the candid chat.

Federline however admitted he was not involved in any of the details concerning the conservatorship.

'I wasn't involved in any of it how the conservatorship came about. I don't know. They were worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her. That's all that I knew,' he admitted.

The former performer says the couple's sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were 'happy' for their mother when her conservatorship ended.

'Both of them were so happy for her, you know? Because it's not always about what's right. It's about this is what mum wanted, you know, mum got,' he said.

Kevin insisted that it's important for his sons to have a close relationship with their grandparents, Britney's father Jamie and mother, Lynne, 67, as well as her uncle.

'They're my kids' immediate family, you know. That's their grandfather and their grandmother and their uncle,' he said.

'I feel that it's very important that they have relationships with all of them, regardless of what happens.'







