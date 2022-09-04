Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on PDA-packed display on their recent outing

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stepped out in Los Angeles with the Marry Me actor’s twins this weekend.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the sizzling showbiz hot couple was spotted smooching while walking across the parking lot with her children.

The power couple held a lavish wedding at a plantation-style estate in Georgia last month and then honeymooned in Italy.

However, the stunners are back home in Los Angeles where they were spotted with Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, 14, this Saturday, heading to an animal rescue center.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Jennifer, who shares her twins with her third and most recent ex-husband Marc Anthony, could clearly not get enough of Ben during their latest sighting.

Photo credits: DailyMail

In fact, they even matched outfits, both modeling thin summery white tops just before Labor Day.

Her latest leggy outing comes after Jennifer gave her fans the inside scoop on her and Ben's $8.9 million Georgia estate in her latest On The JLo newsletter Thursday.



