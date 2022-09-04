Gotham is leaving from Netflix? Find out when

Netflix has made the announcement that Gotham will be removed from all regions of Netflix. beginning from the US.

Gotham bid farewell to screens with its fifth and final season back in 2019, and since then the entire series has been available on Netflix to stream.

The series was removed from Netflix UK back in July of 2022 and will be removed in September 2022 within the US.

In Australia Season 1 was stripped away in 2021 and most recently, seasons 2-4 were also removed, leaving only season 5.

In Canada the series will expire by January 23, 2023 and in all the other regions it will be removed from Netflix by the end of 2023.

Created by Bruno Heller, Gotham is a prequel series of Batman. It follows the murder of Bruce's parents and sees James Gordon rising through the ranks of the Gotham Police Department and witnessing the origin stories of Batman's infamous super villains.

