Prince William and Kate Middleton receive awe-worthy welcome in Windsor

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest move to relocate from Kensington Palace to their new home in Adelaide Cottage has been celebrated by the Windsor residents.

Legoland Windsor unveiled a stunning mannequin called the Royal Removal Company in honor of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

It took model makers over 19 hours to create their new royal show. The 4,100 Lego display showed men moving furniture outside a 39,000 brick replica of Windsor Castle, which is on display at the resort’s Miniland.

The royal display also featured Lego versions of the duke and the duchess plus their three children and the family dog, a black cocker spaniel named Orla.

The mannequin also included a Lego version of a member of the Queen’s guard, standing in the castle doorway with a black Lego bearskin cap and classic red uniform.

The chief model maker at Legoland Windsor, Paula Laughton said, “The resort has always had a special connection with the Royal Family.

“So to welcome our neighbors, our talented model makers are giving the royals a brick-tastic housewarming present by recreating the family in miniature form.”

“The Royal Removal scene will go on display throughout September, and we hope to welcome the duke and duchess and their family to the resort to see their figures very soon,” she added.

The Legoland model marker, Will Metcalfe expressed hopes the Royal Family will visit the resort to meet their miniature versions one day.