The Weeknd ‘devastated’ as he cancels concert mid-performance

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cancelled his concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance, saying “I'm devastated.”
After four songs at the SoFi stadium, the performer said he needed to cancel the show and told the audience they will be getting their money back.
"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," The Weeknd said in Instagram story and promised he will make it up with a new date.
“Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here.”
He further said, “I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”
The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, began his recording career in 2010 and has won four Grammy Awards so far.
