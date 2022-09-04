Lilibet and Archie: Who takes care of royal kids as Meghan Markle, Harry return to UK?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in UK reportedly without their children Archie and Lilibet.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, 66, remains close to her daughter and Prince Harry and their kids.

However, it is not known whether Doria is currently taking care of Archie and Lilibet at multi-million Montecito mansion as Meghan and Harry arrived in UK on Saturday morning.

Archie and Lilibet are closer to their grandmother, who can easily visit her two young grandchildren since she lives a short distance away from the royal family in California.

Also, Meghan’s mom was the only member of Markle family to attend her daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018.

Therefore, royal fans are speculating Doria would be taking care of Lilibet and Archie in the absence of Meghan Markle and Harry.

Meanwhile, Doria was spotted walking her two dogs near her Los Angeles residence on Friday.