Netflix cameos of Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, Lilibet to ‘catch handsome sum’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spark fears among experts regarding special cameos by Archie and Lilibet, all for ‘extra cash’ from Netflix.

This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Duncan Larcombe.

The commentator broke it all down while speaking to Bella Magazine.

He began by admitting, “How could you have a fly-on-the-wall docuseries and not feature the children? So, are they going to turn Archie and Lilibet into TV superstars just because Netflix is paying them a lot of money?”

“If the sums of money involved are accurate - Netflix are going to want more than footage of Prince Harry doing the washing up.”

“They'll have to show some of the reality of life inside the world of Harry and Meghan,” the expert noted.

“We could see who wears the trousers, and their arguments and rows. You can imagine the revelations that could come out from conversations being filmed and broadcast.”