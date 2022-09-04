Meghan Markle blows royals 'out of the water', sparks trouble for Kate Middleton and William?

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has sparking trouble for Kate Middleton and Prince William ahead of the Cambridges' visit to the US.



Tessa Dunlop, Author and historian, has claimed the Duchess of Sussex has blown the royals "out of the water" with her success.

Ms Dunlop, while speaking to Palace Confidential, said: "The bigger picture is surely that in America where success is much more judged on money and status and the brand. She's blown it out of the water. She's top of the Spotify rankings. Everyone is talking about her whether negative or positive.

"I think that's a nightmare for the Cambridges going forward. Their children, everybody and anybody who are going to want to marry those children. Is it for the tinsel? To run off into the sunset and create some other idea of royalty?

"I think this is actually a longer term nightmare for the institution of monarchy in our country because you can take a little bit and run off."

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in the UK for the first time since returning for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The couple will appear at events in London and Manchester before jetting off to Germany to mark the one year countdown to the Invictus Games.