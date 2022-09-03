Bethenny Frankel bashes Kardashians for posting doctored images: 'It's destructive'

Bethenny Frankel blasted the Kardashian/Jenner clan for sharing their edited and highly doctored images online saying that these snaps create "eating disorders and depression” in people.

The former Real Housewives of New York star, 51, told TMZ that the doctored snaps of Kim Kardashian and her sisters are “not inspirational” but are “destructive.”

“It's not fair to women that are just trying to get by. It's irresponsible, it's reckless, it's not inspirational, it's not aspirational,” the television personality told the outlet.

“It's destructive. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It's a serious thing,” she added. “Moms feel insecure.”

“They don’t have time to do all this [editing], nor they even know how to [with] the technology,” the mother of one noted.

“The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It becomes a false ideal,” Frankel insisted

She went on to advice people that they should be happy just the way they are, adding, “Wear some makeup, if you want to get plastic surgery and be honest about it, that's your business.”

“But to outright about plastic surgery and filtering and photoshopping—the playing field becomes truly, absolutely not level,” she said.

“When you’re already billionaires, you have access to so much more … and it makes people feel terrible about themselves.”

This comes after the Skims founder was called out over a Photoshop fail as she edited her trapezius muscle in a photo featuring her enjoying a drink.