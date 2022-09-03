Prince William, Kate ‘most likely’ to avoid Meghan and Harry on UK trip, expert claims

File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to U.K. on Saturday morning to begin their much-awaited visit, which includes "several charities", with a trip to the One Young World summit in Manchester scheduled for Monday (Sept. 5).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Britain has sparked a frenzy among royal fans, who are still anticipating their reunion with the Cambridge couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen has suggested that the duke and duchess of Cambridge will ‘avoid’ Meghan and Harry during their trip to the UK.

Speaking to US Weekly, the author of The Day Diana Died described Harry and Meghan’s trip as a game of "royal hide and seek" as he analyzed the Sussexes' and the Cambridges' schedules in the upcoming days.

Andersen said, "It's going to be interesting in the next few days when Harry and Meghan go to Europe, and they’re gonna be playing royal hide and seek.”

He also noted that William and Kate will be away during the first part of Harry and Meghan trip to Britain.

“But, on Sept. 8, the Sussexes will meet the Cambridge couple for a brief stroll on the grounds of Windsor.”

"It’s gonna have all the markings of an old-fashioned farce with these people trying to avoid each other,” he added.

According to reports, Kate and William will be staying in their new home in Adelaide Cottage, near Windsor.

Meghan and Harry are expected to stay in Frogmore Cottage, their residence at Windsor.



